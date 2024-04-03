Kevin McCarthy Gets Mocked Hard Over Georgetown University Speaking Event

Kevin McCarthy’s stint as House speaker will forever be notorious for the way he backed up former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election that led to the 2021 insurrection and aided the Republican Party in opposing a peaceful transfer of power to President Joe Biden.
Amazingly, that tarnished resume didn’t stop Georgetown University from inviting McCarthy to be a part of an event at the Washington, D.C., private institution.
On April 9, McCarthy will participate in a conversation titled “How Strong Is Our Democracy?”
The event is described as follows on George University’s website:
With a majority of Americans expressing concern about how well democracy is working, and a growing erosion of trust in democratic institutions, just how strong is our democracy? Join us for a conversation with former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on how Congress does (and doesn’t) work and whether our institutions can reunite a House divided.
HuffPost reached out to the university for comment, but no one immediately responded.
However, many people on X, formerly Twitter, offered their thoughts on the event after Scott Wong, a senior congressional reporter for NBC News, brought it up in a post on the social media platform.
The reaction was mostly disbelief that Georgetown officials thought McCarthy was the right person to speak about democracy.
Others offered snarky suggestions for future guest speakers the university might want to consider.