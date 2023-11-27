What's Hot

PoliticsKevin McCarthyUS history

Rep. Kevin McCarthy Mocked For Historically Illiterate Tweet

The former House speaker is getting torched for an inaccurate post that suggests the U.S. never acquired land from fighting wars.
David Moye
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) may have led Congress, but he probably shouldn’t ever teach history.

That’s the verdict after the former House speaker posted a tweet on Sunday that is getting mocked for its historical inaccuracy.

McCarthy’s post on X (née Twitter) included a video in which he claim, inaccurately, that “in every single war that America has fought, we have never asked for land afterward — except for enough to bury the Americans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.”

McCarthy’s post quickly attracted criticism as well as a community note that pointed out that McCarthy’s own district in California would currently be part of Mexico if it hadn’t been ceded to the United States at the end of the Mexican-American War of 1848.

Other people lambasted McCarthy’s ignorance of history.

HuffPost reached out to McCarthy’s office for comment, but no one immediately responded.

Support HuffPost
David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot