Kevin McCarthy Falls Short In First House Speaker Vote

WASHINGTON — A small group of far-right Republicans joined all Democrats in voting against Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to be the speaker of the House in the new Congress that started Tuesday.

McCarthy lost 19 Republicans, falling 15 votes short of the 218 he needed to win

The House can’t function without a speaker, so members will have to cast ballots again. Shortly after the first vote, the House started on a second, though it remained unclear how McCarthy could prevail since none of his detractors indicated they would vote for him.

McCarthy knew he would lose on the first ballot. In a party meeting Tuesday morning, McCarthy told his colleagues that he’d earned the job — and that the House would keep voting until he wins.

“We may have a battle on the floor, but the battle is for the conference and the country, and that’s fine with me” McCarthy told reporters after the meeting.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) offered himself as an alternative to McCarthy, even though he badly lost an internal election among the House Republican Conference in November. Both sides have suggested that if McCarthy can’t win, then an unknown consensus candidate will step forward.

Biggs got 10 votes from Republicans on the first ballot, while Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) got most of the rest of the anti-McCarthy GOP members.

Democrats, for their part, all voted for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who is slated to become the minority leader. Democrats murmured and laughed each time a Republican announced a vote for someone other than McCarthy.

Biggs has led the anti-McCarthy faction along with Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), who chairs the House Freedom Caucus, plus Reps. Bob Good (R-Va.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) and Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), all of whom belong to the caucus.

Norman told reporters Tuesday morning that he would vote for Biggs on the first ballot, but when asked if he would do the same in a second vote, he said, “We’ll see.”

Good said Monday that a consensus candidate would emerge on a second ballot but declined to name that person in a Fox News interview. He said the process could last a few hours or days.

On the second ballot, Biggs and several others who voted for him changed their minds and voted instead for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)— even though Jordan himself has enthusiastically backed McCarthy. The switch won’t affect the final outcome.

Not long into the second vote, it was clear that McCarthy would again lose more than four votes, meaning the House would need to vote a third time and possibly even more times after that.

Ostensibly, the Freedom Caucus members have challenged McCarthy because he won’t fight hard enough against President Joe Biden’s administration, and they want to empower rank-and-file lawmakers in a chamber that for years has been dominated by the speaker, who controls when the House votes and what bills reach the floor.

But the group is better known for causing chaos and openly advocating for government shutdowns. Biggs and Perry sought to help former President Donald Trump subvert the will of the American people when they voted to overturn the 2020 election results. To that same end, Norman wanted the White House to declare “Marshall Law.”