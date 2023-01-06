WASHINGTON — House Republicans are meeting again on Friday to decide whether Kevin McCarthy should be their leader.

The California conservative faces a historic twelfth vote for House speaker. He will likely fail, as a small group of right-wing Republicans steadfastly refuse to go along with the rest of the party.

“Mr. McCarthy is not going to be elected Speaker of the House of Representatives today,” Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont), one of the 20 McCarthy holdouts, said on his way to the House chamber Friday morning.

McCarthy has tried to win over his haters, who are mostly members of the House Freedom Caucus, with a package of parliamentary changes and preferential committee seating. But the group hasn’t given much indication they will accept the changes they demanded.

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), one of many former auto dealers in the House, likened the Freedom Caucus holdouts to finicky car customers.

“Oftentimes you trying to sell somebody something and you get to their price and you say, ‘Okay, fine, we’ll get it ready for you.’ And they say, ‘Well, that was fine, but I want something else,’” Kelly said.

It’s not clear what the path forward will be. McCarthy has repeatedly claimed to be making progress with his detractors, but every time he emerges from meetings and into another House vote, they all vote against him. Again.

Throughout the week, McCarthy’s backers have tried to downplay what a colossal disaster it’s been for him, his party and for organizing the House at all. The House can’t conduct any business until it elects a speaker, including creating committees or even approving rules that lay out what people can wear on the House floor.

“Sure, it looks messy,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) said Wednesday as he stood up to nominate McCarthy for speaker for the fourth time. “Democracy is messy.”

By Thursday, as McCarthy headed into his tenth round of being rejected for speaker, freshman Rep. Anna Luna (R-Fla.) stood up to nominate him again. With a stern tone, she said she needed “to clarify” something for Democrats.

“What you’re seeing with this discussion does not mean that we are dysfunctional,” she said.