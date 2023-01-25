What's Hot

Race For RNC Chair Purposefully Ignoring The 239-Pound Orange Elephant In The Room

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2023 Oscar Nominations

Sarah Michelle Gellar Proves How ‘Awesome’ Jennifer Coolidge Is With 1 Adorable Story

Doctor Who Molested Patients Convicted Of Federal Sex Counts

Fans Praise Chrissy Teigen’s Breast Milk Stains In First Postpartum Instagram Photo

Classified Documents Found At Mike Pence's Home

Drew Barrymore Re-creates Viral Dance From ‘M3GAN’ Horror Film In Fun Clip

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Threatens Charges For Prescribing Abortion Pills

This Low-Effort Activity Could Improve Your Relationship

Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos For Saying These 2 Things Before She Gave Birth

Trump Drops Appeal, Ending Legal Fight Over New York Probe

Mike Pompeo Dismisses 'Faux Outrage' Over 'Activist' Jamal Khashoggi's Killing

PoliticsKevin McCarthyMarjorie Taylor Greeneadam schiff

'Horrid' Kevin McCarthy Called Out For Hypocritical Statement On Integrity

Critics slammed the House speaker over a head-spinning statement released after his latest controversial move.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is being put on blast for “hypocrisy” after he booted two Democratic lawmakers from their committee assignments.

McCarthy on Thursday kicked Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) off the intelligence committee, a move critics said was little more than payback for Democrats giving the boot to Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) from their committees in 2021.

“Integrity matters more,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and then posted online.

Critics were quick to point out that McCarthy put Greene, a conspiracy theorist who spoke at a white nationalist event last year, on both the oversight and Homeland Security committees. He also gave two committee assignments each to Gosar and Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the lawmaker facing calls to resign from within his own party after his long list of lies was revealed.

They called him out on Twitter:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community