'Horrid' Kevin McCarthy Called Out For Hypocritical Statement On Integrity

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is being put on blast for “hypocrisy” after he booted two Democratic lawmakers from their committee assignments.
McCarthy on Thursday kicked Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) off the intelligence committee, a move critics said was little more than payback for Democrats giving the boot to Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) from their committees in 2021.
“Integrity matters more,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and then posted online.
Critics were quick to point out that McCarthy put Greene, a conspiracy theorist who spoke at a white nationalist event last year, on both the oversight and Homeland Security committees. He also gave two committee assignments each to Gosar and Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the lawmaker facing calls to resign from within his own party after his long list of lies was revealed.
