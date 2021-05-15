Rep. Kevin McCarthy Slights Joe Biden For Needing 5 Hours Of Sleep A Night

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) likely shocked typical humans Friday when he dinged President Joe Biden for apparently requiring at least five hours of sleep a night.
McCarthy was attempting to make a point about Biden’s energy compared to Donald Trump’s as he scoffed about sleep requirements.
It’s not known how many hours a night Biden sleeps. But adults typically require seven to nine hours a night, according to the Mayo Clinic.
“At no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump,” McCarthy told Sean Hannity on Fox News. “Donald Trump didn’t need to sleep five hours a night.”
Critics on Twitter noted that a more standard amount of sleep than Trump’s alleged needs can help guard against developing dementia, foggy logic and perhaps even unhinged tweets.
McCarthy’s comments were trending under the hashtag “Adderall,” the stimulant often prescribed to children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.