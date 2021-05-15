Rep. Kevin McCarthy Slights Joe Biden For Needing 5 Hours Of Sleep A Night

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) likely shocked typical humans Friday when he dinged President Joe Biden for apparently requiring at least five hours of sleep a night.

McCarthy was attempting to make a point about Biden’s energy compared to Donald Trump’s as he scoffed about sleep requirements.

It’s not known how many hours a night Biden sleeps. But adults typically require seven to nine hours a night, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“At no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump,” McCarthy told Sean Hannity on Fox News. “Donald Trump didn’t need to sleep five hours a night.”

"But at no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump. We both know it. Donald Trump didn't need to sleep five hours a night" -- Kevin McCarthy to Hannity pic.twitter.com/LKSKLUoC8E — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2021

Critics on Twitter noted that a more standard amount of sleep than Trump’s alleged needs can help guard against developing dementia, foggy logic and perhaps even unhinged tweets.

McCarthy’s comments were trending under the hashtag “Adderall,” the stimulant often prescribed to children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Not sleeping enough is a risk factor for dementia and other physical and metal health issues; it can affect thinking and judgement. It's also a potential indicator of Adderall consumption. — Autarkh (@Autarkh) May 15, 2021

The previous guy’s term in office:

- 126 days at rallies / super spreader events

- hours watching Fox daily

- 307+ days at his golf resorts

- 60 days focused on overturning the 2020 election & inciting insurrection

- 26,237 tweets — Kevin Gromley 🇺🇸 (@KevinGromley) May 15, 2021

Comedy gold. — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) May 15, 2021

Manic is not exactly what I look for in a President.



"Mania is a psychological condition that causes a person to experience unreasonable euphoria, very intense moods, hyperactivity, and delusions."



Like delusions of having won an election he lost... — Monica S (@moniconga) May 15, 2021