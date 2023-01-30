What's Hot

'A Bear On Mars?' NASA Spots Trippy Phenomenon On Planet's Surface

'Jeopardy' Champion Calls Out 'Glorified Reality Show' And One Winner Isn't Happy

This New British Detective Series Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Jim Jordan Gets Fact-Checked To His Face In Combative NBC News Interview

Elon Musk Finally Apologizes For Creepy Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi Attack

Marie Kondo Admits Her Home’s A Mess Now ― And That Sparks Joy, Too

Federal Prosecutors Accuse FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Of Witness Tampering

'Loser, Loser, Loser, Loser': Chris Christie Says There's No Way Trump Can Win Election

The Best (And Worst) Times To Use Frozen Vegetables

Adults Can Be Bullies, Too. Here Are The Red Flags To Look Out For.

YouTube's MrBeast Helps Out 1,000 Blind People With A Massive Gesture

Kevin Bacon Reveals He Still Wants A Theatrical Sequel For This Classic Horror Film

PoliticsFox NewsKevin McCarthyGeorge Santos

Kevin McCarthy Makes WTF Comparison Of Joe Biden And George Santos

The new House speaker took a rhetorical question from Fox News' Mark Levin and made it weird.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) appeared to wish Sunday that serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) had more power than President Joe Biden. (Watch the video below.)

McCarthy made the odd suggestion in response to a rhetorical question posed by Fox News host Mark Levin on “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

“Who has more power ― Joe Biden or George Santos?” Levin asked.

“Well, right now I think it is the president, Joe Biden, unfortunately,” McCarthy replied with a laugh.

Wait ― “unfortunately”?

The newly elected Santos has seen much of his party and constituents turn on him amid a flood of lies and misleading statements about his education, religion, business accomplishments and general background. Among other things, he falsely claimed his mother died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, and made a dubious assertion that he was the target of an assassination attempt. In addition, the Justice Department is thought to have initiated a criminal investigation into Santos’ campaign funding.

Levin and McCarthy ― the latter of whom is under fire for dodging questions about Santos and his placement on committees ― attempted to paint a portrait of Biden as similarly dishonest. But Twitter users weren’t having it:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community