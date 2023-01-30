Kevin McCarthy Makes WTF Comparison Of Joe Biden And George Santos

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) appeared to wish Sunday that serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) had more power than President Joe Biden. (Watch the video below.)

McCarthy made the odd suggestion in response to a rhetorical question posed by Fox News host Mark Levin on “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

“Who has more power ― Joe Biden or George Santos?” Levin asked.

“Well, right now I think it is the president, Joe Biden, unfortunately,” McCarthy replied with a laugh.

McCarthy: Joe Biden unfortunately pic.twitter.com/EGTBtxXD8i — Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2023

Wait ― “unfortunately”?

The newly elected Santos has seen much of his party and constituents turn on him amid a flood of lies and misleading statements about his education, religion, business accomplishments and general background. Among other things, he falsely claimed his mother died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, and made a dubious assertion that he was the target of an assassination attempt. In addition, the Justice Department is thought to have initiated a criminal investigation into Santos’ campaign funding.

Levin and McCarthy ― the latter of whom is under fire for dodging questions about Santos and his placement on committees ― attempted to paint a portrait of Biden as similarly dishonest. But Twitter users weren’t having it:

What the hell kind of answer is that!! It’s not a laughing matter. @SpeakerMcCarthy disgraces his role as Speaker. He disgraces the House. He disgraces the USA by accepting Santos/Devolder/Zobrosky/

Kitara/Et Al. Disgusting & despicable. — Yianna Katsoulos (@YK_paris) January 30, 2023

Such a pathetic, spineless coward!! — TeriN (@tigerlily694) January 30, 2023

The fact that @SpeakerMcCarthy wishes the conman Santos was more powerful than the President tells you all you need to know about him and his pitiful party. — Tiffany (@TuffTiffResists) January 30, 2023

How disgusting this man represents the entire Republican Party 🤨 — Roberta 🌴🏄🏽♀️ (@RobertaByTheSea) January 30, 2023

Yeah that's what we need - a serial liar with power. We all saw how that turned out. — Pat the fact checker (@PatMac14012450) January 30, 2023

Am I the only one who gets a wicked "high school" shudder from this clique? — Karmalita (@desertrat1212) January 30, 2023