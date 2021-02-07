Kevin McCarthy Pushed Liz Cheney To Apologize For Impeachment Vote: Reports

“People in the party are mistaken,” Cheney told Fox News. “They believe that BLM and antifa were behind what happened here at the Capitol. That’s just simply not the case. It’s not true. ... People have been lied to.”

“We’ve never seen that kind of assault by the president of the United States on another branch of government,” she later stated, adding: “This is not something we can simply look past or pretend didn’t happen or try to move on. We’ve got to make sure this never happens again.”