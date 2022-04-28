A conservative group erected six billboards in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) home district after he was caught in a lie.

“We’ve heard the tapes, Kevin,” the billboards from the Republican Accountability Project (RAP) say:

Advertisement

Hey @GOPLeader, one of your constituents sent us this picture. If you see one yourself, tag us and we’ll retweet it. pic.twitter.com/fyCfq6nmlH — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) April 27, 2022

Last week, McCarthy denied a report that he had privately told other Republicans he would urge Donald Trump to resign in the days after the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol that was carried out by supporters of the then-president.

Hours later, leaked audio confirmed McCarthy had in fact said exactly that ― and more audio revealed he said he’d “had it” with Trump.

“In a focus group I recently conducted with Ohio Trump voters, no one had heard about the McCarthy tapes,” RAP executive director Sarah Longwell said in a news release. “So we’re going to jumpstart that conversation, starting in McCarthy’s district.”

McCarthy has since insisted he never actually asked Trump to resign, and Trump himself released a statement in support of McCarthy.

Advertisement

The Republican Accountability Project, a group of never-Trump conservatives, has been working against GOP lawmakers who supported and enabled the former president. The organization has taken out TV spots, digital ads and billboards, and has placed McCarthy in its online “Hall of Shame.”