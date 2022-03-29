Kevin McCarthy Not Happy About Madison Cawthorn's Orgy Accusations

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he’s going to talk with Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) about his recent claims that leaders he “looked up to” in Washington, D.C., had invited him to orgies and also did cocaine in front of him.
Since Cawthorn isn’t known for having any kind of friendship or connection with Democratic politicians, many people assumed he was referring to his fellow Republicans.
Not surprisingly, his claims of alleged congressional kink have aroused a lot of anger among his fellow GOPers, who made their feelings known to McCarthy during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, Politico reported.
Multiple lawmakers were angry at Cawthorn for painting his colleagues as what Politico described as “bacchanalian and sexual deviants.”
According to the report, Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack was frustrated that he is now being asked questions about participants in the alleged orgies and drug use.
“Womack remarked that many lawmakers go to bed at 9 p.m. and still use fax machines and flip phones, stating that it was inappropriate to paint them with a broad brush,” Politico said. Cawthorn was not at Tuesday’s meeting, sources told Politico reporter Olivia Beavers.
Cawthorn first made the claims during an interview posted last week on the right-wing YouTube channel Warrior Poet Society.
“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington, I mean, being kind of a young guy in Washington, average age is probably 60 or 70,” the extremist lawmaker said.
“I look at a lot of these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life ― I’ve always paid attention to politics,” Cawthorn said. “Then all of a sudden, you get invited to, ‘Oh, hey, we’re going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come.’”
“Then you realized they’re asking you to come to an orgy,” he added.
You can view his comments below.
Word that McCarthy was planning to give Cawthorn a stern talking-to for the orgy claims inspired a lot of snarky comments from Twitter users.