Kevin McCarthy Not Happy About Madison Cawthorn's Orgy Accusations

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he’s going to talk with Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) about his recent claims that leaders he “looked up to” in Washington, D.C., had invited him to orgies and also did cocaine in front of him.

Since Cawthorn isn’t known for having any kind of friendship or connection with Democratic politicians, many people assumed he was referring to his fellow Republicans.

Not surprisingly, his claims of alleged congressional kink have aroused a lot of anger among his fellow GOPers, who made their feelings known to McCarthy during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, Politico reported.

Multiple lawmakers were angry at Cawthorn for painting his colleagues as what Politico described as “bacchanalian and sexual deviants.”

According to the report, Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack was frustrated that he is now being asked questions about participants in the alleged orgies and drug use.

“Womack remarked that many lawmakers go to bed at 9 p.m. and still use fax machines and flip phones, stating that it was inappropriate to paint them with a broad brush,” Politico said. Cawthorn was not at Tuesday’s meeting, sources told Politico reporter Olivia Beavers.

Multiple sources tell me Leader Kevin McCarthy says he plans to talk to freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn over his orgy remarks



Told several House Rs stood up who were upset. They said it wasn’t ok, they don’t believe it, etc — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) March 29, 2022

Cawthorn first made the claims during an interview posted last week on the right-wing YouTube channel Warrior Poet Society.

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington, I mean, being kind of a young guy in Washington, average age is probably 60 or 70,” the extremist lawmaker said.

“I look at a lot of these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life ― I’ve always paid attention to politics,” Cawthorn said. “Then all of a sudden, you get invited to, ‘Oh, hey, we’re going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come.’”

“Then you realized they’re asking you to come to an orgy,” he added.

You can view his comments below.

Madison Cawthorn affirms Washington DC is like the movie House of Cards and said people that he’s looked up his whole life who are now in their 60’s or 70’s have invited him to an orgy at their home and others have done cocaine in front of him. pic.twitter.com/iJnWMJ9PIR — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 27, 2022

Word that McCarthy was planning to give Cawthorn a stern talking-to for the orgy claims inspired a lot of snarky comments from Twitter users.

This thing where Republicans are mad that Madison Cawthorn said they're all having coke-fueled orgies is my new favorite storyline. https://t.co/6cfhPWCJOp — Will Sommer (@willsommer) March 29, 2022

Members of the caucus speaking to and courting white nationalists: GOP sleeps



Someone says GOP members host orgies and do cocaine: REAL SHIT https://t.co/HGmfbGaBOF — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) March 29, 2022

"Please stop telling everyone about our orgies. We cannot believe you told everyone." https://t.co/sMthgv8OI7 — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) March 29, 2022

it rocks that the thing this asshole is going to get in trouble for is the one thing he's ever said that was probably mostly true https://t.co/pymoHw4UGW — aaron (@AaronCampeau) March 29, 2022

If anyone invited Madison Cawthorn to an orgy it was probably Boebert and MTG wanting to have a ménage à traitor. https://t.co/GRsqyYMMtb — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) March 29, 2022

If true, this would be very helpful in revealing (finally) just what transgressions by Republican members of Congress are worthy of reproof in the eyes of their leaders. https://t.co/0j2UHS3xhO — Patt Morrison (@pattmlatimes) March 29, 2022