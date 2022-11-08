Kevin McCarthy Offers Dark Assurance About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Future

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said this week that far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who is currently banned from the chamber’s committees, will serve on committees if Republicans gain a majority advantage in Tuesday’s election. (Watch the video below.)

That, of course, also depends on prohibitive favorite Greene winning reelection over Democrat Marcus Flowers.

Advertisement

Greene was removed from committee assignments in 2021 for spreading conspiracy theories and liking a Facebook post that called for the execution of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). CNN’s Melanie Zanona noted Greene’s history of inflammatory remarks and election denial. McCarthy appeared unfazed.

“She’s going to have committees to serve on, just like every other member and every other member goes through a steering committee looking at the best places to serve,” said McCarthy, who is a heavy favorite in his bid for reelection Tuesday.

Greene, who has called for halting aid to Ukraine in its fight for freedom against Russia, has expressed interest in the Oversight and Reform Committee, which could potentially revisit the withdrawal from Afghanistan and how the COVID-19 pandemic started, among other topics, MarketWatch reported.

Zanona noted that McCarthy, who hopes to become House speaker, is on the steering committee and could wield influence. But the House Republican leader begged off the suggestion by saying he was just one person.

Advertisement

He reiterated that Greene will have committee assignments.

“She’s duly elected by her district and has a right to serve,” he said.

In October, Greene warned that if McCarthy didn’t give her more power in the event of the GOP retaking the House, the Republican base would be “very unhappy.”