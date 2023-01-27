What's Hot

New York Paper Rips Rep. Elise Stefanik With George Santos 'Brain Surgeon' Dig

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

Deborah Norville Reveals The Unexpected Big Break She Got From A U.S. President

'What The Actual F**k?': Matt Damon Loses It Over Kimmel's 20th Anniversary Snub

Right-Wing Media, Top Republican Team Up To Push Racist Conspiracy Theory About Ex-Biden Aide

Adam Schiff Says He Spoke With Dianne Feinstein Ahead Of Senate Campaign Announcement

Fox News' Geraldo Rivera Grilled Matt Gaetz On 'Torturing' McCarthy And It Got Frosty

Jay Leno Breaks Bones In Motorcycle Accident Mere Months After Car Fire

Bond Star Eva Green Unfairly Portrayed As 'Diva,' Lawyer Claims In New Lawsuit

49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Received The Worst Scouting Report Before NFL Draft

Priscilla Presley Releases New Statement Following Funeral Of Daughter Lisa Marie

The 5-Minute Habits That Help Sleep Experts Fall Asleep Faster

PoliticsU.S. House of RepresentativesKevin McCarthySocial Security

Kevin McCarthy Says Republicans 'Won't Touch' Medicare Or Social Security

In a slight shift from previous statements, the House speaker assured Donald Trump Jr. that he would take his dad's advice.
Arthur Delaney

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), newly elected speaker of the House, holds a town hall meeting in Bakersfield, California, on Jan. 19.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), newly elected speaker of the House, holds a town hall meeting in Bakersfield, California, on Jan. 19.
Gary Coronado via Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said this week that Republicans won’t seek changes to Social Security or Medicare as part of their efforts to overhaul the federal budget.

“We won’t touch Medicare or Social Security,” McCarthy told Donald Trump Jr. during an hourlong interview broadcast online Thursday night.

The answer is a shift for McCarthy, who has not previously said Republicans would spare the popular retirement programs from their plans to cut spending ― though he has only spoken in vague terms, such as saying Republicans will “always protect” the programs.

HuffPost asked McCarthy’s office if he intended to make such a definitive statement. We’ll update this story if we get a response.

The California Republican has repeatedly likened the federal government to a teenager with a maxed-out credit card and said Republicans would impose discipline. So-called “entitlements” such as Social Security happen to represent a majority of the government’s expenses.

Several other Republicans, including House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Texas), have said they favored changing some aspects of Social Security and Medicare, though nobody has offered specific details. McCarthy has suggested that maybe President Joe Biden should figure out what to cut.

Former President Donald Trump said in a video last week that “under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security.” Trump’s antipathy to entitlement reform has long been one of the biggest policy differences between himself and the Republican establishment.

In the interview that aired Thursday, the younger Trump reminded McCarthy about his dad’s advice. “Like, we’re crushing our own people who actually funded these things for their entire lives,” he said, prompting McCarthy to cut him off and say Republicans wouldn’t touch entitlements.

The Republican plan is to force Democrats to accept spending cuts by refusing to support an increase in the government’s borrowing limit, threatening a potential default that could have catastrophic economic consequences.

“I’m simply saying, look, let’s be responsible, let’s be reasonable, let’s be sensible,” McCarthy said.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Arthur Delaney - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community