Kevin McCarthy Ripped For Absolutely Orwellian Line In His Liz Cheney Letter

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced Monday that he was leading an effort to boot Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her GOP leadership post.
Cheney is on the outs because she has refused to endorse former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election being “stolen” and has blamed him for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that was carried out by his supporters.
That makes one line in McCarthy’s letter to his Republican conference stand out:
“We are a big tent party. We represent Americans of all backgrounds and continue to grow our movement by the day. And unlike the left, we embrace free thought and debate.”
Given that the letter is announcing his decision to hold a vote that is likely to eject a member from party leadership for her “free thought and debate,” many on social media found the statement more than a little ironic, if not positively Orwellian: