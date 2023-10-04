See The Funniest (And Dumbest) Tweets About Kevin McCarthy’s Ouster

The end of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s short-lived House speakership was the source of many memes, much mockery and a hefty dose of schadenfreude on social media.
The California Republican was forced to give up his gavel on Tuesday in a Republican coup, after less than nine months on the job.
He was the first speaker in history to be removed from office.
Users of X (formerly Twitter) ran wild with the news.
Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, measured McCarthy’s tenure in “Scaramuccis” — in a reference to Anthony Scaramucci, who served as the former president’s press secretary for less than two weeks.
He chimed in too.
More Scaramucci maths:
Political commentator Molly Jong-Fast revived the lettuce joke that plagued Liz Truss, who lasted just 49 days as prime minister of the UK last year.
There was also plenty going around about a McCarthy tweet that aged like milk and a viral gavel-smash moment from Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), the interim speaker.
Here’s the best of the rest: