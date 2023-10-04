What's Hot

See The Funniest (And Dumbest) Tweets About Kevin McCarthy’s Ouster

Spoiler: his speakership did not outlive the lettuce.
The end of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s short-lived House speakership was the source of many memes, much mockery and a hefty dose of schadenfreude on social media.

The California Republican was forced to give up his gavel on Tuesday in a Republican coup, after less than nine months on the job.

He was the first speaker in history to be removed from office.

Users of X (formerly Twitter) ran wild with the news.

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, measured McCarthy’s tenure in “Scaramuccis” — in a reference to Anthony Scaramucci, who served as the former president’s press secretary for less than two weeks.

He chimed in too.

More Scaramucci maths:

Political commentator Molly Jong-Fast revived the lettuce joke that plagued Liz Truss, who lasted just 49 days as prime minister of the UK last year.

There was also plenty going around about a McCarthy tweet that aged like milk and a viral gavel-smash moment from Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), the interim speaker.

Here’s the best of the rest:

