See The Funniest (And Dumbest) Tweets About Kevin McCarthy’s Ouster

The end of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s short-lived House speakership was the source of many memes, much mockery and a hefty dose of schadenfreude on social media.

The California Republican was forced to give up his gavel on Tuesday in a Republican coup, after less than nine months on the job.

He was the first speaker in history to be removed from office.

Users of X (formerly Twitter) ran wild with the news.

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, measured McCarthy’s tenure in “Scaramuccis” — in a reference to Anthony Scaramucci, who served as the former president’s press secretary for less than two weeks.

Kevin McCarthy served as speaker for approximately 27 Scaramuccis. pic.twitter.com/k1sqL7Cve9 — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 3, 2023

He chimed in too.

24.54 was the exact count. We round down if you are keeping score at home. 😎 https://t.co/7i4PfPBxhY — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 3, 2023

More Scaramucci maths:

Nancy Pelosi served 2,920 days as Speaker.



Kevin McCarthy lasted 270 days as Speaker.



That's 27 scaramuccis or 0.093 of a pelosi. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) October 3, 2023

Political commentator Molly Jong-Fast revived the lettuce joke that plagued Liz Truss, who lasted just 49 days as prime minister of the UK last year.

There was also plenty going around about a McCarthy tweet that aged like milk and a viral gavel-smash moment from Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), the interim speaker.

Here’s the best of the rest:

So the GOP just got rid of their own Speaker after bringing the country to the brink of a government shutdown, while their presidential frontrunner is in court for fraud and getting gagged by the judge for defaming the clerk.



The big question then: what about Joe Biden’s age? — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 3, 2023

Job Opportunity!



The U.S. House of Representatives seeks a Speaker of the House based in Washington D.C. Yearly salary: $223,500. https://t.co/gg2c4vNWT0 — Daybook (@DaybookJobs) October 3, 2023

Hey, hats off to Republicans. After decades of trying to oust a House Speaker, they finally pulled it off. pic.twitter.com/M83etIfqqE — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 3, 2023

GOP learns the hard way: Turning the base up too high blows out your Speaker — Lee Drutman ⚙️🏛 (@leedrutman) October 3, 2023

Sure, Kevin McCarthy may have humiliated himself for Trump. Yes, it took him 15 tries to become Speaker. And, of course, he had to beg the dumbest, most racist people in Congress to vote for him. But on the bright side, he ended up with absolutely nothing. https://t.co/ztF8WOWZdB — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 3, 2023

