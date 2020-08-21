Top House Republican Denounces QAnon, Contradicting Trump

The top House Republican, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), rejected QAnon ― and the inroads it’s made in his own party.
The congressman has no soft spot for the baseless far-right conspiracy theory and doesn’t think the Republican party should, either, he told Fox News Thursday.
“Let me be very clear,” McCarthy said. “There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party.”
McCarthy responded to a question about GOP candidates who believe in the theory, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and QAnon acolyte who recently won the runoff for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
McCarthy also claimed that Greene has denounced QAnon. But her continued defense of it on Twitter ― even going so far as to attack other Republicans who dismiss it ― suggests she still holds a lingering affinity for it.”
McCarthy’s skepticism is shared by freshman Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), a Trump supporter who shared his concerns with Politico last week. Riggleman lost his reelection bid this summer after he officiated a gay wedding.
“If she’s the future of the Republican party, we’re in trouble,” he said. “QAnon is the mental gonorrhea of conspiracy theories. It’s disgusting, and you want to get rid of it as fast as possible.”
Last week, President Donald Trump pointedly refused to distance himself from the theory when asked about it by reporters. Instead, he praised Greene for her victory.
Trump further embraced QAnon at a news conference five days later, telling reporters he “appreciates” QAnon supporters because “they like me very much.”
“I’ve heard these are people that love our country,” he added.
Supporters of QAnon, which the FBI considers a domestic terrorism threat, believe an anonymous high-ranking government official dubbed “Q” has for years been sprinkling inscrutable clues online about a vast range of bizarre actions.
Among them is the seemingly foundational claim that Trump has been working to dismantle a “deep state” cabal of liberal and Hollywood elites who traffic children and worship Satan.
In recent years, QAnon supporters have been implicated in armed standoffs, kidnappings and murder.