Top House Republican Denounces QAnon, Contradicting Trump

Supporters of QAnon, which the FBI considers a domestic terrorism threat, believe an anonymous high-ranking government official dubbed “Q” has for years been sprinkling inscrutable clues online about a vast range of bizarre actions.

Among them is the seemingly foundational claim that Trump has been working to dismantle a “deep state” cabal of liberal and Hollywood elites who traffic children and worship Satan.

In recent years, QAnon supporters have been implicated in armed standoffs, kidnappings and murder.