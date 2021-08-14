‘Gaslighting’ Kevin McCarthy Raked Over The Coals In GOP Group’s Damning New Ad

A conservative group draws damning comparisons between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and the late Joseph McCarthy, the Wisconsin GOP senator who fueled anti-communist fears in the 1950s, in its new ad.

Joseph McCarthy “deceived America, pushing a lie that our government was being taken over by communist spies,” says the voiceover of the 60-second video — titled “The New McCarthyism” — that was released by the Republican Accountability Project on Friday.

“He gaslit America to advance his own political career,” they continue. “Now McCarthyism is back, with a new McCarthy. Kevin McCarthy. Just like Joe, Kevin McCarthy is gaslighting Americans.”

The narrator then calls out current top House Republican Kevin McCarthy, a staunch defender of former President Donald Trump, for protecting “white nationalists, anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists while he whitewashes Jan. 6 all to advance his political power.”

Watch the video here:

“Joe McCarthy and Kevin aren’t so different,” the group, which is part of the anti-Trump Defending Democracy Together organization, wrote on YouTube.

Over the last eight months, the group has run multiple ads against Trump’s enablers and GOP downplayers of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot — and continues to maintain an online “Hall of Shame” of the Trump-adoring Republicans in Congress who “cannot be trusted with power.”