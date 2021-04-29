House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) drew scorn on Twitter Wednesday night for the dismissive way in which he responded to President Joe Biden’s first speech to a joint session of Congress.
Biden highlighted his administration’s accomplishments and laid out his future goals to transform the American economy in the 65-minute address. He also said he was open to working with Republicans.
But McCarthy, a Donald Trump sycophant, just tweeted in summary:
Later on Fox News, McCarthy repeated the now-debunked claim that Biden’s climate plan seeks to limit the amount of red meat that Americans can eat.
The California Republican told prime-time personality Sean Hannity: “It just continues, he wants control of your life. He’s going to control how much meat you can eat. Can you imagine that?”
Watch the video here:
Critics called out McCarthy for his tweet and the tossing of literal red meat to the GOP base: