Kevin McCarthy’s Hot Take On Joe Biden’s Speech To Congress Goes Awry

"I hate that this is what Republicans consider 'clever,'" one critic hit back at the House Minority Leader.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) drew scorn on Twitter Wednesday night for the dismissive way in which he responded to President Joe Biden’s first speech to a joint session of Congress.

Biden highlighted his administration’s accomplishments and laid out his future goals to transform the American economy in the 65-minute address. He also said he was open to working with Republicans.

But McCarthy, a Donald Trump sycophant, just tweeted in summary:

Later on Fox News, McCarthy repeated the now-debunked claim that Biden’s climate plan seeks to limit the amount of red meat that Americans can eat.

The California Republican told prime-time personality Sean Hannity: “It just continues, he wants control of your life. He’s going to control how much meat you can eat. Can you imagine that?”

Watch the video here:

Critics called out McCarthy for his tweet and the tossing of literal red meat to the GOP base:

