House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) drew scorn on Twitter Wednesday night for the dismissive way in which he responded to President Joe Biden’s first speech to a joint session of Congress.

Biden highlighted his administration’s accomplishments and laid out his future goals to transform the American economy in the 65-minute address. He also said he was open to working with Republicans.

But McCarthy, a Donald Trump sycophant, just tweeted in summary:

This whole thing could have just been an email. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 29, 2021

Later on Fox News, McCarthy repeated the now-debunked claim that Biden’s climate plan seeks to limit the amount of red meat that Americans can eat.

The California Republican told prime-time personality Sean Hannity: “It just continues, he wants control of your life. He’s going to control how much meat you can eat. Can you imagine that?”

Watch the video here:

Kevin McCarthy invokes the lie that Biden wants to ban hamburgers pic.twitter.com/ZCbfnJLczj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2021

Critics called out McCarthy for his tweet and the tossing of literal red meat to the GOP base:

