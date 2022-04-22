House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was caught in a big lie on Thursday.
The California Republican denied a New York Times report that he told GOP leaders he would advise former President Donald Trump to resign after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, calling it “totally false and wrong.”
Just hours later, however, New York Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin released audio of McCarthy saying exactly that during a phone call with Republican leaders on Jan. 10, 2021. On MSNBC, the Times journalists said there was a lot more where that came from.
Now, McCarthy’s critics are calling him out over it.
A.B. Stoddard, a columnist at the conservative website RealClearPolitics, described it as an “amazing, breathtaking failure” and proof McCarthy is “simply too stupid” to become speaker of the House.
“The idea that he put out an emphatic denial just hours ago to be upped like this with tapes just hours later is truly just an epic embarrassment to the Republicans and to the man who’s been trying to be speaker for all these years now,” she said.
The Democratic National Committee released a statement calling McCarthy a “fraud and a liar.”
“Republicans are not fit to govern and Republican majorities would mean little more than complete subservience to Donald Trump,” the organization said.
Others used Twitter to slam McCarthy: