Kevin McCarthy Hawks ‘Moron’ T-Shirts In Spectacular Self-Own

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) attempt to troll House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with a t-shirt emblazoned with the word “moron” hilariously backfired.
Pelosi last month called Donald Trump apologist McCarthy the word after he opposed the reintroduction of a House mask mandate amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.
McCarthy tried to flip it back on Pelosi with the shirt, which he is selling via the Republican fundraising site WinRed. Writing on the shirt defined the noun as “a term coined by Nancy Pelosi referring to freedom-loving Americans who oppose mask mandates.”
But it did not go well.
“If the shirt fits …,” responded Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi.
“A GOP 1st - truth in advertising,” a representative for House Speaker told The Hill. Others agreed: