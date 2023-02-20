Kevin McCarthy Gives Tucker Carlson Access To Hours Of Jan. 6 Footage

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave Fox News host Tucker Carlson access to 41,000 hours of surveillance footage taken in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Excerpts of the footage will air on Fox News in the coming weeks, according to Axios’ Mike Allen, who was the first to report McCarthy shared the footage with Carlson. A Fox News spokesperson confirmed Axios’ report to HuffPost.

Carlson told Axios “there was never any legitimate reason for this footage to remain secret.”

“If there was ever a question that’s in the public’s interest to know, it’s what actually happened on January 6. By definition, this video will reveal it,” Carlson said, according to Axios. “It’s impossible for me to understand why any honest person would be bothered by that.”

Carlson has repeatedly defended those who stormed the Capitol, calling hearings conducted by the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 “propaganda” and widely sharing conspiracy theories about the driving forces behind the riots.

In a November letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), McCarthy demanded the Jan. 6. committee preserve all gathered evidence, testimony and transcripts, something House rules already require. McCarthy suggested the committee, which Thompson chaired, focused too much on former President Donald Trump’s actions around Jan. 6, and claimed House Republicans would further probe “why the Capitol complex was not secure” that day.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the Jan. 6 panel, called McCarthy’s release of the footage to Carlson “an astounding ethical collapse.”

McCarthy giving 40,000 hrs of Jan. 6 tape to a pro-Putin journalist is an astounding ethical collapse. What security precautions were taken to keep this from becoming a roadmap for 2024 insurrection? Why isn’t it available to all media & public? Smell the MAGA propaganda coming. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) February 20, 2023

Far-right figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Donald Trump Jr. celebrated the news, and McCarthy’s role in sharing the footage, Monday.

For all of you that doubted we would release the tapes.



Here you go!



I’m very happy to be right again in my support for Kevin McCarthy as our Speaker.



Americans deserve to see the truth, not a one sided narrative and unfair two tiered justice system.https://t.co/EkVvbTwxcP — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023

A recent court filing revealed Carlson referred to Trump as “a demonic force” and “a destroyer” after rioters stormed the Capitol, though he continued to defend Trump during his prime time show. The filing also revealed skepticism from several Fox News hosts over claims of voter fraud being pushed by Trump allies like attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani.

In a response to an earlier story about the court filing from attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing the network for $1.6 billion over defamation, a Fox News spokesperson downplayed the documents.

