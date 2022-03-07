Kevin McCarthy Laments Not Getting Weapons To Ukraine Earlier, Ignores It Was Trump's Fault

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) appears to have a short memory ― or at least hopes voters do ― about the country’s involvement with Ukraine.

On Monday, the House minority leader posted a tweet where he expressed regrets that the U.S. didn’t supply Ukraine with weapons earlier and suggested speeding up weapons sales to Taiwan “so they can safeguard their future against China.”

Advertisement

Just as the United States should have supplied weapons to Ukraine sooner, we should speed up the sale of weapons to Taiwan so they can safeguard their future against China. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 7, 2022

The issue with the tweet is that the reason the U.S. didn’t get those weapons to Ukraine earlier is because former President Donald Trump sought a quid pro quo and threatened to withhold $391 million in military aid unless the country investigated his political rival Joe Biden.

It was this issue that led to Trump’s first impeachment in December 2019.

Many people with apparently better memories than McCarthy happily reminded him and brought receipts.

Donald Trump illegally cut off defensive aid to Ukraine to blackmail President Zelenskyy and McCarthy defended it. https://t.co/3XifrosvDa — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) March 7, 2022

THIS is rich coming from @GOPLeader McCarthy, who condoned Trump's withholding Javelins & other aid for Ukraine in 2019 to extort Zelensky to allege dirt on the Bidens.

Shame. https://t.co/GGKChzNLQS — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) March 7, 2022

You voted to allow the president to withhold weapons to extort Zelensky for a Biden smear. Sit down. — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) March 7, 2022

Did you say that to Trump when he withheld the congressionally-authorized military assistance to Ukraine to coerce Zelenskyy to help Trump’s re-election campaign? https://t.co/qovM4zAeY1 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 7, 2022

When Trump said that Russia's annexation of Crimea was "so smart," Russia was listening. When Trump held up US military assistance to Ukraine, Russia was watching. When Pompeo said that Americans don't give a f* about Ukraine, Russia loved it. Here we are.https://t.co/b7CZmmzS2N — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 7, 2022

Does @GOPLeader remember when Donald Trump threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine until they helped out his campaign? https://t.co/g1FXDRzLSy — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) March 7, 2022

Who writes these self-condemnatory missives? Does McCarthy have a Biden supporter ghost writing his tweets for fun? https://t.co/AkNx2NeHSr — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) March 7, 2022