Kevin McCarthy Laments Not Getting Weapons To Ukraine Earlier, Ignores It Was Trump's Fault

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) appears to have a short memory ― or at least hopes voters do ― about the country’s involvement with Ukraine.
On Monday, the House minority leader posted a tweet where he expressed regrets that the U.S. didn’t supply Ukraine with weapons earlier and suggested speeding up weapons sales to Taiwan “so they can safeguard their future against China.”
The issue with the tweet is that the reason the U.S. didn’t get those weapons to Ukraine earlier is because former President Donald Trump sought a quid pro quo and threatened to withhold $391 million in military aid unless the country investigated his political rival Joe Biden.
It was this issue that led to Trump’s first impeachment in December 2019.
Many people with apparently better memories than McCarthy happily reminded him and brought receipts.