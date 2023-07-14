Kevin McCarthy Mocked After Saying, 'We Don't Want Disneyland To Train Our Military'

Anyone worried that Disneyland might somehow take over the training of the military can relax: It won’t happen on Kevin McCarthy’s watch.
The House speaker made that very ― sorry, can’t help it ― goofy promise Friday after the chamber passed the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which raises pay for service members by 5.2% while also blocking abortion coverage, Pentagon diversity initiatives and transgender health care. After the Senate passes its own version of the bill, a compromise will have to be reached on the final legislation.
“We don’t want Disneyland to train our military,” the California Republican said, touting the bill’s passage in the House. He added on Twitter that the legislation “ENDS the wokism in the military.”
Not surprisingly, McCarthy was thoroughly mocked for his Mickey Mouse remarks.
Some people thought they had accidentally tuned in to a comedy show.
Others suggested that having Disneyland train the military might not be a bad idea.