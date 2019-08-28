Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank' Involved In Boat Crash That Killed 2 People

Michael Kovac via Getty Images "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary was involved in a fatal boat crash in Ontario over the weekend.

Kevin O’Leary, a Canadian businessman who stars in the reality TV series “Shark Tank,” has spoken about his involvement in a weekend boat collision that killed two people and injured three.

O’Leary was a passenger in a boat operated by his wife, Linda O’Leary, on Ontario’s Lake Joseph late Saturday when it collided with another boat that didn’t have its lights on, according to a statement his rep gave to TMZ. Linda O’Leary passed a DUI test that night, the rep added.

“On late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that was involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene,” Kevin O’Leary said in a statement obtained by People. “I am fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.”

He added: “Out of respect for the victims families and to fully support the ongoing investigation I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims, the families and those affected by this loss.”

Gary Poltash, 64, of Florida, died at the scene of the 11:30 p.m. crash, according to Ontario Provincial Police, and Susanne Brito, 48, of Ontario, succumbed to critical injuries at the hospital.

Three other people aboard the boats were treated at the hospital for injuries and released, police said in a press release.

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Kevin O'Leary and Linda O'Leary attend the Tribeca Talks Panel: 10 Years Of "Shark Tank" during the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival at Spring Studios on September 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Police didn’t address the O’Leary claims that the other boat involved in the crash was operating without lights and fled after the collision.

TMZ quoted an unnamed “source connected to the owner of that other boat” as saying it was O’Leary’s boat that was operating without lights.

The police department said no one has been charged, but it “continues to investigate the fatal collision.”

A spokesperson for O’Leary told HuffPost that the businessman “is not prepared to speak any further at this time.”