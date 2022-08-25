Kevin Smith ‘Cried Like An Old Woman’ At Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes kiss Ben Affleck in 2019. Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

Silent Bob isn’t keeping quiet about how he feels about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ’s wedding. In fact, it seems like Kevin Smith wants to holler his approval of the couple from every rooftop in New Jersey.

The filmmaker — who knew Bennifer 1.0 from when he directed the couple in 2004’s “Jersey Girl” — seemed incredibly moved at their second wedding in Georgia over the weekend, and described it as “achingly beautiful” to Extra.

“I was crying like an old woman at a wedding … like my mother at a wedding,” Smith gushed to the outlet. “Honestly, like, one of the most romantic moments I’ve engaged with in my life, and it wasn’t even my romantic moment.”

“You’re watching two people who worked very hard to make their love happen and to stick the landing and close the circle.”

“This dude wrote vows, they both wrote vows for each other, and they were achingly beautiful. I’m telling you, this wedding would’ve made the most hardcore cynic believe in true love. It was exquisite. It was insanely well done, very classy and stuff, but emotional as hell. I cried throughout the whole thing.”

“I’ve known Ben for, like, the better part of 27 years at this point and I’ve seen him be very happy. We all watched him win an Oscar with Matt [Damon] for ‘Goodwill Hunting’ back in the day. Take all of his happy moments you’ve ever seen … combine them, and you still don’t touch the radiating glow on the man’s face when he was standing at the top of the aisle and Jennifer was walking toward him.”

Alright, Smith … Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

Thankfully, Jason Mewes who has worked with Smith in many of the filmmaker’s movies as the character Jay — the much louder counterpart to Silent Bob, Smith’s character in most of his projects — was also at the wedding. Much like his character, Mewes was quick to call out Smith for being a complete puddle of mush.

“I didn’t cry like Kevin did,” Mewes told Extra. “It was funny because he was in front of me, and I swear, every time he, like, looked down the aisle at them while they were, you know, doing the thing, I see tears running. It was pretty hot there and they gave you these, like, fans on your seat, and Kevin kept, like, rubbing it off, trying to hide it.”

Although Mewes did take the opportunity to crack on his friend, he admitted the wedding was “pretty spectacular” and “sweet.”

Smith worked with Affleck on some of his best-known movies. Affleck had roles in “Mallrats,” “Chasing Amy,” “Dogma,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” “Jersey Girl,” “Clerks II,” and “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” He’s also slated to appear in Smith’s upcoming project, “Clerks III.”

People who have followed Smith’s career probably aren’t too surprised the director is a super Bennifer stan.