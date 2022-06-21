Black Pastor Lashes Christian 'Political Whores' For Trump At Southern Baptist Convention

A Black pastor accused some Baptists of “losing their minds” when Barack Obama became president, and they were eager to become “political whores with this whole [Donald] Trump stuff.”

The harsh verdict was delivered from the audience during last week’s annual Southern Baptist Convention in Anaheim, California, by minister Kevin Smith, the former executive director of the Baptist Convention of Maryland-Delaware.

“I think some Southern Baptists lost their minds when a Black man was elected president. Not all, but some,” Smith told the crowd (see the video below at 0:33).

“I think some Southern Baptists were unloving to Black people beginning in 2012 with the killing of Trayvon Martin,” he added, referring to the Black teenager fatally shot in Florida while walking through a neighborhood.

“I don’t mean agree about politics or policy ... I just mean giving a darn that somebody else is hurting who is supposed to be your brother or sister in Christ,” Smith said. “And I think some Southern Baptists just bent over and became political whores with this whole Trump stuff.”

There was reportedly no immediate “rebuke” from the crowd, though Smith was beginning to collect some praise on Twitter.

