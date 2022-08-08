Kevin Smith Savages Warner Bros. For Dropping Finished 'Latina Batgirl Movie'

Comics writer and filmmaker Kevin Smith trashed Warner Bros. Discovery for dropping the new “Batgirl” movie starring Latina actor Leslie Grace ― even though the reported $100 million movie completed filming.

The film focuses on DC Comics’ female counterpart to “Batman” and was supposed to be released on its HBO Max streaming platform this year. (Watch the video below.)

“It’s an incredibly bad look to cancel the Latina Batgirl movie,” Smith said on his YouTube series “Hollywood Babble-On.” “I don’t give a shit if the movie was absolute fucking dogshit — I guarantee you it wasn’t. The two directors [Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah] who directed that movie did a couple episodes of ‘Ms. Marvel,’ and it was a wonderful fucking show, and they had more money to do ‘Batgirl’ than they had to do an episode of ‘Ms. Marvel.’”

Smith, who has written several graphic novels for DC, said tax loopholes created by Warner Bros. and Discovery’s merger incentivized the cancellation but still believed there was more to the story.

The network claims the permanent “shelving” was part of its new leadership strategy and that it was no reflection on the “incredibly talented” Grace.

But according to the New York Post, test screenings for audiences “were said to be so poorly received by moviegoers.”

When asked about the reasoning for killing the movie, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav told Deadline, “We’re not going to launch a movie until it’s ready.”

Grace attempted to stay positive in the wake of the news, praising the cast and crew, and thanking all of her “Batgirl” fans.