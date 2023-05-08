Kevin Sorbo's Bonkers Take On Assault Weapons Gets Instant Fact-Check On Twitter

Actor Kevin Sorbo tried a new approach in defending assault weapons amid a wave of mass shootings: they don’t exist.

The star of TV’s “Hercules” in the 1990s but who now focuses on Christian films and right-wing conspiracy theories wrote on Twitter:

Assault weapons aren’t real. Just like there’s no such thing as an assult car, or assault pencil. Stop blaming objects when the person is at fault. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) May 7, 2023

Sorbo’s tweet came one day after a gunman killed eight and wounded seven others at an outlet mall in Texas, and as a recent wave of mass shootings leads to renewed calls for increased gun control.

A Fox News poll released last month, for example, found the majority of Americans want tighter gun control laws and better enforcement of existing regulations.

More specifically, 61 percent favor bans on the assault weapons that Sorbo claims “aren’t real.”

As a result, his tweet was widely shared ― but probably not for the reasons he would’ve hoped:

Pencils are smarter than you. https://t.co/lY6Cle3taI — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) May 7, 2023

Fine then, let's regulate guns as much as cars. #GunRefo — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) May 7, 2023

Hard to kill 12 or 14 people with a knife. Your arm would get tired. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 7, 2023

No such thing as an assault car. pic.twitter.com/SG5nNLH78p — Luke A. Renner (@LukeARenner) May 8, 2023

Your acting career isn’t real and there’s no object to blame — you killed it all by yourself. 👍🏻 — Matilda Jayne (@battle_warrior7) May 7, 2023

Cool. Cars require insurance and demonstrated proficiency, and there are cars that are also illegal. Want to keep going, Hercules? — Saucy Rick Havoc (@RikHavic) May 7, 2023

Cars are regulated, no one is committing mass murder with a pencil. — Lonny Hall (@UncleLonny63) May 7, 2023

Right. Guns don’t kill people. People do.



PEOPLE WITH GUNS! Especially assault rifles! Which is what an A.R. 15 is. It was meant for war, not for personal use. — Political Doodle (@PoliticalDoodle) May 7, 2023

And yet Gun Digest publishes “A Buyer’s Guide to Assault Weapons.”

🤔 https://t.co/lIGmyXlrqc pic.twitter.com/btccDyswer — Jim, CPhT (@meachjg1963) May 8, 2023

Just like there’s no such thing as Sorbo’s acting career. — The Chud Report (@TheChudReport) May 7, 2023

People sure are shooting a lot of not-assault-rifles at other people. — Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) May 8, 2023

Asinine to say machine guns aren’t assault weapons… — Joshua Atlas (@Lordjahseek) May 8, 2023

In the hands of the baba yaga, a pencil can be the last thing you see. pic.twitter.com/Rr7m1R6Mxa — Panos Karabelas (@panoskarabelas1) May 8, 2023

Kevin Sorbo isn’t real there is no such thing as a Kevin Sorbo just a bunch of electric impulses neurons and cells that use Kevin Sorbo as a tool so stop blaming Kevin Sorbo for being a tool when the neurons and electricity are at fault https://t.co/VeoVMt4kpf — Dave Abbitt (@thedaveabbitt) May 8, 2023

Try killing 15+ people on 5 minutes with a knife. Moron. https://t.co/kciNPUidKF — Lady Rhiannon The Pumpkin Queen 🎃 (@DeadlyMonster13) May 8, 2023

As a gun owner I'd like to say how wrong you are. https://t.co/ZCHmjadG2g — Safta Miller (@mysticalmatzah) May 8, 2023