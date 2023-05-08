What's Hot

Kevin Sorbo's Bonkers Take On Assault Weapons Gets Instant Fact-Check On Twitter

The star of the 1990s "Hercules" TV series hears it from his critics.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Actor Kevin Sorbo tried a new approach in defending assault weapons amid a wave of mass shootings: they don’t exist.

The star of TV’s “Hercules” in the 1990s but who now focuses on Christian films and right-wing conspiracy theories wrote on Twitter:

Sorbo’s tweet came one day after a gunman killed eight and wounded seven others at an outlet mall in Texas, and as a recent wave of mass shootings leads to renewed calls for increased gun control.

A Fox News poll released last month, for example, found the majority of Americans want tighter gun control laws and better enforcement of existing regulations.

More specifically, 61 percent favor bans on the assault weapons that Sorbo claims “aren’t real.”

As a result, his tweet was widely shared ― but probably not for the reasons he would’ve hoped:

