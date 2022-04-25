'Herculean Stupidity': Kevin Sorbo Mocked On Twitter After CNN Joke Falls Flat

Entertainment
Twitter users dunk on the "Hercules" star after he tried to troll CNN over the demise of its streaming service.
Actor Kevin Sorbo was trending on Twitter on Sunday for all the wrong reasons after a message mocking the demise of CNN+.

Sorbo, who has often shared right-wing conspiracy theories on Twitter, wrote:

Warner Bros Discovery last week announced that CNN+, the much-hyped subscription streaming service from the cable network, would be shut down after about a month of operation.

The reported reasons include low subscriber rates and corporate changes.

The move could cost hundreds of workers their jobs.

Sorbo, who starred in the 1990s TV series “Hercules” but has since largely shifted to Christian movies and right-wing memes, was called out on social media:

