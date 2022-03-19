Former “Hercules” star Kevin Sorbo confused the heck out of people on Twitter on Friday with his latest questionable post.
“Remember when we treated the flu with tea, soup, and saltines instead of communism,” wrote the conservative ’90s-era actor, more known in recent years for his equally awful hot takes on COVID-19 vaccines and parroting of right-wing conspiracy theories.
Remember when we treated the flu with tea, soup, and saltines instead of communism.— Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) March 18, 2022
“OK Jerkules,” one critic fired back as Sorbo’s name trended nationwide.
Remember when we wiped out polio with a hot cup of Earl Grey?— 𝓜𝓻𝓼𝓟𝓮𝓻𝓻𝓲𝓷-Non-GQP Conservative, vaxxed (@MrsPerrin) March 18, 2022
Ahhh..those were the days.☕️
https://t.co/iaOTRTwquj Kevin Sorbo
OK Jerkules #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/LkIPIgUweI— Tara Dublin 🇺🇦🌻 (@taradublinrocks) March 18, 2022
Remember when they used to treat polio with an iron lung instead of a vaccine?— Jerbon (@jerbon57) March 18, 2022
Kevin, you should ask the people on ventilators if they want some saltines.— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 18, 2022
COVID-19 has killed 50% more Americans in 2 years than were killed in 4 years of combat during WWII. It also has killed more Americans in 2 years than the Spanish Flu did in 3 years, despite a century of advances in modern medicine. You remember nothing.— JohnRJohnson (@JRobertJohnson4) March 18, 2022
Remember when we treated childhood illness by dying.— Dr Mark D'Arcy (@markoftheD) March 18, 2022
It wasn't like the Waltons Kevin.
i am sorry what https://t.co/MqQ6GsQTES— Ed Bott (@edbott) March 18, 2022
Well, I’m not gonna lie, I have questions. https://t.co/37ZsJPQSXX— Sarah Archer (@Sarcher) March 18, 2022
Unclear which option he's calling ridiculous here https://t.co/Myrzc1PGtt— Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) March 18, 2022
They gave you saltines for flu? You should've asked for the horse paste and the Clorox https://t.co/TcCYlnTi3w— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 19, 2022
Tell me you don’t understand communism without telling me you don’t understand communism https://t.co/9V10X4yX5S— paul cicchini (@epcicchini) March 18, 2022
not got a herculean brain this one https://t.co/3xkWZgmV5g— Fred (@WaywardWinifred) March 19, 2022
I think the flu…or communism, (interchangeable) wrote this… https://t.co/HdRDhVasFC— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 19, 2022
This is a Flu approved tweet. https://t.co/Ul394OHefK— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 19, 2022
How do you feed and wipe yourself? @ksorbs https://t.co/eG6bGkWX5p— Titus (@TitusNation) March 18, 2022
The competition for "Dumbest thing ever said by a thirsty Republican grifter" continues relentlessly. https://t.co/Kzc9okifJA— Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) March 18, 2022
Remember when *we* didn’t confuse a novel coronavirus with flu and treated it with science rather than woo woo, horse worming pills and bleach? https://t.co/gqWvYgSrDT— Mitch Benn 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) March 19, 2022
Remember when we treated the flu with tea, soup and saltines instead of purple monkey dishwasher. https://t.co/AM2KjG3K8D— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 18, 2022
That was also the last time you had an acting career.— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 18, 2022
The world knows better about lots of things now, Kev.
A. #COVID19 and influenza are different diseases.— (((Dorit Reiss))) (@doritmi) March 18, 2022
B. Neither is a cold, and neither is trivial or easy to treat.
Remember when people used to listen to doctors and other medical experts and follow their advice, until someone thought it would be a great idea to better connect to people like you who barely passed biology to teach us about viruses?— Sevro (@howler4life) March 18, 2022