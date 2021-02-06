Former 'Hercules' Star Kevin Sorbo Criticized By Twitter Users After Hunter Biden Jab

Kevin Sorbo, who played the titular Greek demigod on the ’90s television series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” received an ungodly smackdown on Twitter on Saturday after he mocked Hunter Biden.
Alluding to Biden’s struggles with drug addiction, the smear campaign surrounding his laptop, and President Joe Biden’s occasional speaking gaffes, Sorbo wrote that the younger Biden had forgotten his “lap pipe” and “crack top.”
Twitter commentators immediately called Sorbo out, with many arguing that such callous words were unbecoming of an actor who had starred in Christian movies like 2017′s “Let There Be Light.”
Sorbo — who has been public about his faith since 1997, after he suffered three strokes — has argued that he was blacklisted by Hollywood for being an outspoken Christian conservative, and had to turn to faith-based movies in order to continue his career.
While primarily known for his role on “Hercules,” Sorbo has become more known in recent years for his support of former President Donald Trump. Last month, Sorbo tweeted the baseless claim that “ANTIFA led the charge into the capitol building dressed as Trump supporters.”
His tweets about the Capitol Hill insurrection garnered a response from his former co-star Lucy Lawless, who played the warrior Xena on “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” before starring in her own spinoff show. Lawless wrote that the insurrectionists were “douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst.”