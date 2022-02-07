Former 'Hercules' Star Kevin Sorbo's Vaccine-Trolling Tweet Backfires Badly

Former “Hercules” star Kevin Sorbo attempted to troll those danged libs on Monday with a tweet about COVID-19 vaccines, but it backfired badly.
That’s because many people with the opposite of Sorbo’s politics actually agreed with his tweet ― even though it wasn’t the point he was trying to make.
It all started when the ’90s-era TV star and outspoken conservative asked rhetorically why the COVID-19 vaccines have been free when other medical necessities cost money.
It seems like Sorbo was trying to express skepticism about whether vaccines save lives (which they do). However, his tweet actually ended up illustrating a different argument, which many Twitter users noted. (Without checking, it seems likely that Clickhole’s famous article “Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made A Great Point” got linked somewhere in the replies.)
HuffPost reached out to Sorbo for a comment about the reactions to his tweet, but did not immediately receive a response.