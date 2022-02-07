Former 'Hercules' Star Kevin Sorbo's Vaccine-Trolling Tweet Backfires Badly

Former “Hercules” star Kevin Sorbo attempted to troll those danged libs on Monday with a tweet about COVID-19 vaccines, but it backfired badly.

That’s because many people with the opposite of Sorbo’s politics actually agreed with his tweet ― even though it wasn’t the point he was trying to make.

It all started when the ’90s-era TV star and outspoken conservative asked rhetorically why the COVID-19 vaccines have been free when other medical necessities cost money.

If the shots were given away for free because they’re life-saving, why isn’t insulin free? Chemotherapy? Epipens? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) February 7, 2022

It seems like Sorbo was trying to express skepticism about whether vaccines save lives (which they do). However, his tweet actually ended up illustrating a different argument, which many Twitter users noted. (Without checking, it seems likely that Clickhole’s famous article “Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made A Great Point” got linked somewhere in the replies.)

Endorsing universal healthcare to own the libs. https://t.co/UrUWFvOcEK — Brittany Knupper (@BrittanyKnupper) February 7, 2022

He's so fucking close to a breakthrough here, don't anyone move https://t.co/1sTD77zOEj — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) February 7, 2022

Y'all *Hercules* just Columbused universal health care. https://t.co/WQJWJJImw1 — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 7, 2022

The government should pay for those too, yes. https://t.co/mUlYXLn7wz — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) February 7, 2022

Look at Kevin Sorbo making the case that our tax dollars go to universal healthcare! https://t.co/Dva9FMoAtP — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) February 7, 2022

Excellent idea, glad to see conservatives coming around on this issue. https://t.co/p5dcc7ciZ9 — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) February 7, 2022

*extremely bernie sanders voice*



I agree with Her-CUH-leesz! We need a Medicare For All program that ensures all Americans, no matter whether they're rich or poor, get the health care they need https://t.co/ppXhIfzeiP — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) February 7, 2022