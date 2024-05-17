Kevin Spacey Wants ‘To Get Back To Work’ Amid New Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kevin Spacey hopes to show that he’s “listened,” “learned” and “got the memo” on Thursday in a rare interview with NewsNation just weeks after a new docuseries shared another set of sexual misconduct allegations against him.
“At a certain point, I just want to get back to work,” Spacey told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo.
The disgraced actor has faced a number of sexual misconduct accusations from several men since 2017 after Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed that Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was 14.
A New York jury found Spacey not liable in Rapp’s $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against the actor back in 2022.
He was also acquitted of sexual assault charges in a London trial last July.
The latest allegations against Spacey, who recently took to social media to criticize the “Spacey Unmasked” docuseries, arrived before fellow actors such as Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson came to his defense in statements shared with British newspaper The Telegraph.
“Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly,” Neeson said.
Spacey, who noted the impact of the #MeToo movement, told Cuomo that he thinks the pendulum has swung “very far in the direction of unfairness” for a “whole lot of people.”
“I mean, I know you had your own issues, and I’m glad to see that you’ve been offered a path back,” said Spacey in an apparent reference to Cuomo facing a sexual misconduct accusation himself in 2021.
“But we have to also be careful to make sure that the pendulum now doesn’t swing so far in the other direction.”
Cuomo noted that the “difference” with Spacey is he went to trial where U.S. and U.K. prosecutors assessed allegations against him.
“Some were dealt with civilly, and others may still be dealt with civilly, but in terms of what was worthy of real ‘cancellation,’ which is criminal assessment, you won. But for people, that’s not enough,” Cuomo said. “So, how do you believe you get to a better place? There’s no book. There are no rules. ... What’s your best sense about what you need to present to get back in, or ‘uncanceled,’ as your friends say?”
Spacey called for media outlets to pursue “honest journalism” about him before noting that he has to work “very hard on rebuilding the trust that some may have lost in me.”
He added, “In some ways, my goal has actually changed, Chris. I used to always want to be just the best actor, and now I want to prove that I’m a man of great character.”
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.