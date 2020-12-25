Kevin Spacey Really Is Making His Christmas Message An Annual Thing

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey attempted to counsel troubled people in his third straight Christmas video. (Watch the clip below.)

The two-time Oscar winner, 61, became emblematic of the Me Too movement after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple men. In a YouTube video on Thursday, he awkwardly played the role of holiday hope spreader with an anti-suicide message. (To be fair, his advice about reaching out for mental health care is pretty sound.)

“What would Christmas Eve be without a message from me?” Spacey says twice to open the clip.

“A lot of people have reached out to me this past year and have shared their own struggles, and my ability to be there for them has really only been possible because of my own difficulties,” he says. “And while it’s been a privilege to offer support, I have to say frankly it’s also been beyond my abilities and it’s bigger than me.”