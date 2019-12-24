Kevin Spacey's Cryptic Video Just Made Christmas Even Creepier

Actor Kevin Spacey is firing up curiosity thanks to a cryptic Christmas video he filmed in front of a fireplace.

Spacey posted a 1-minute clip, titled “KTWK,” on social media Christmas Eve. It features him talking directly to the camera as Frank Underwood, his now-deceased character from the Netflix series “House of Cards.”

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” Spacey says in the video. “It’s been a pretty good year, and I’m grateful to have my health back. And in light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life and I’d like to invite you to join me.”

The actor had criminal charges for indecent assault and battery dropped earlier this year, but did not address them in the video.

Instead, he stayed in character while suggesting big things in the coming year.

“As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for ... more good in this world. Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me,” Spacey says.

The video ends with the actor stoking the flames in the fireplace while creepily offering advice in the coming year.

“The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack ― but you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness,” he says.

You can see the video below:

Spacey did a similar video last Christmas, but this year’s video, with its line about killing people with kindness, is creepier, since one of his accusers died in September.

Many Twitter users were creeped out by the video.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said that Spacey faces charges of indecent assault and battery. The charges were dropped in July.