U.S. NewsKevin Spaceysharon stoneLiam neeson

Kevin Spacey Gets Support From Celebrities Amid New Sexual Misconduct Allegations

“At a certain point, I just want to get back to work,” Spacey told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo.
Sebastian Murdock
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Kevin Spacey is pushing back against new allegations of sexual misconduct with the help of high-profile celebrities.

Actors Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson and others came to Spacey’s defense in an article for the British newspaper The Telegraph on Wednesday.

“I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work,” Stone told the publication. “He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will.”

Spacey has faced several sexual misconduct allegations over the years, and was recently acquitted of sexual assault charges in a London trial last July. A New York jury also found Spacey not liable in a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against him in 2022.

In a rare interview with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on Thursday, Spacey pushed back against a new docuseries on Britain’s Channel 4 that details sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“In some ways, my goal has actually changed, Chris,” Spacey said. “I used to always want to be just the best actor, and now I want to prove that I’m a man of great character.”

The new docuseries “talks to multiple men ... about their experiences with Kevin Spacey, almost all of whom have never spoken before,” according to an official description.

Actor Neeson told The Telegraph that the film industry “needs” Spacey to return.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him,” Neeson said. “Kevin is a good man and a man of character. He’s sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a terrific sense of humor. He is also one of our finest artists in the theatre and on camera. Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly.”

Other celebrities, including actor and comedian Stephen Fry, also came to his defense.

“Unless I’m missing something I think he has paid the price,” Fry told the publication.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot