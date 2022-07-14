Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey pictured arriving in court on Thursday morning. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

On Thursday morning, the “American Beauty” actor appeared in court at London’s Old Bailey after being officially charged last month.

Advertisement

The alleged offenses are said to have taken place in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013, during which time he was serving as the artist director of the Old Vic theatre.

Spacey was charged with two counts of sexual assault against one man, who is now in his 40s, in London in 2005.

The charges against Spacey also include one count of sexual assault against another man, now in his 30s, in London in August 2008, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

In addition to this, he has been charged with sexually assaulting a third man, now aged in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

Advertisement

Spacey appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday. Carl Court via Getty Images

At an initial hearing last month, Spacey’s lawyer Patrick Gibbs QC insisted that the two-time Oscar winner “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case.”

Gibbs added that Spacey returned to the U.K. “to establish his innocence” and “proceed with his life.”

In a statement released to Good Morning America after the CPS’ announcement, he said: “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

Spacey is a two-time Oscar winner and known for starring roles in “American Beauty,” “The Usual Suspects” and the Netflix drama “House Of Cards.”