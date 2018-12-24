Kevin Spacey Releases Bizarre Video Monologue Amid Sexual Assault Charge

Kevin Spacey, fresh off the news that he faces a felony charge over an alleged sexual assault at a bar in 2016, released a bizarre video monologue on YouTube, in character, in which he appeared to shoot back at the allegations.

Spacey, 59, will be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery at Nantucket District Court in Massachusetts on Jan. 7, according to the Boston Globe. He stands accused of attacking the then-18-year-old son of Boston news anchor Heather Unruh, by getting him drunk and then fondling him at a Nantucket bar in July 2016.

A cause hearing was held on Dec. 20, at which Clerk Magistrate Ryan Kearney issued a criminal complaint “against Kevin S. Fowler, also known as Kevin Spacey,” a prosecutor confirmed to the Globe.

The victim’s attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, released a short statement on Monday, commending him for coming forward.

“The complainant has shown a tremendous amount of courage in coming forward,” Garabedian wrote in an email obtained by HuffPost. “Let the facts be presented, the relevant law applied and a just and fair verdict rendered. Because of the pending criminal matter I have no further comment.”

Let Me Be Frank https://t.co/OzVGsX6Xbz — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) December 24, 2018

In the afternoon on Monday, Spacey released a video monologue titled “Let Me Be Frank,” in which he appeared to respond to the charges by saying that not all the facts had been presented (video embedded above). The whole scene is bizarre: Spacey stands in a kitchen and speaks directly to the camera, and appears to be in character a la “House of Cards”:

You wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgements without facts, would you? Did you? No, not you, you’re smarter than that. Anyway, all this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending.

He never directly addresses the charge against him, but the video is his YouTube channel’s first activity in a year, and none of the other videos in the last several years appear to be monologues.

The criminal complaint is the latest update in a saga of allegations lodged against Spacey over the course of decades. Several men accused him of sexually assaulting them in England in the 1990s and early aughts, and London police confirmed earlier this year that they were investigating the actor over a total of six allegations.

Last year, Spacey declared for the first time that he is gay, in a statement of response to another accusation of sexual assault. Actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually harassing him in 1986 when he was 14. Spacey was 26.

Spacey hasn’t released an official statement in light of the charge. In his monologue on Monday, he signed off by appearing to make a reference to his Frank Underwood character on “House of Cards,” who was killed off after allegations against the actor surfaced.