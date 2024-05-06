PoliticsKevin SpaceyRobert F. Kennedy Jr.endorsements

Kevin Spacey Endorses RFK Jr. And Social Media Jokes It’s A Win For Biden

One man on X joked he was "gonna stay undecided until Weinstein and Cosby weigh in."
David Moye
Not all celebrity endorsements are equal, as actor Kevin Spacey demonstrated on Monday.

The disgraced two-time Oscar winner who has been repeatedly accused of sexual misconduct announced that he is supporting independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Spacey announced the endorsement on social media by retweeting a video made by Kennedy Jr. that begins with the candidate reading mean tweets about himself.

“There’s a lot I can learn from this man. When the world turned its back on me, Bobby leaned in,” Spacey posted. ”He’s a formidable fighter for justice and a loyal friend that’s not afraid to stand up for what he believes.”

Although Spacey has been acquitted of numerous sexual misconduct charges, his RFK Jr. endorsement comes as a new documentary, “Spacey Unmasked,” reveals new allegations of inappropriate behavior from men.

As such, many people on social media joked that Spacey’s endorsement of RFK Jr. is likely to be more of a win for Joe Biden.

Kennedy Jr. hadn’t commented on Spacey’s endorsement as of Monday afternoon, but he did note in a recent interview that he has hosted many social pariahs at his New York home including Harvey Weinstein, O.J. Simpson and Bill Cosby.

