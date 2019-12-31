Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit After Accuser's Death

Kevin Spacey is settling a sexual assault lawsuit filed by an anonymous massage therapist who died in September.

The accuser’s estate filed a notice dismissing the lawsuit and each side agreed to pay its own costs, according to papers filed Monday in federal court. No other terms of the agreement were disclosed, Variety reported.

The individual, listed only as “John Doe” in the original lawsuit, had accused Spacey of groping him and trying to force him into oral sex during a private massage session in 2016.

The settlement comes just days after another Spacey accuser, Ari Behn, died by suicide, and after the actor posted a cryptic video suggesting that the best way to handle adversaries is to “kill them with kindness.”