There’s Video Evidence In Sexual Assault Case Against Kevin Spacey

The felony sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey will include video evidence showing he attacked a young man at a bar in Nantucket in July 2016, according to a police report.
A Massachusetts State Police investigative report, obtained by MassLive.com, states that the victim in the case, the then-18-year-old son of Boston news anchor Heather Unruh, took a Snapchat video at the time that may prove Spacey groped him.
“[Unruh’s son] said the whole thing was embarrassing and has not had a ‘profound emotional effect’ on him,” Trooper Gerald F. Donovan wrote in the report. “[He] called the police because he doesn’t want what happened to him to happen to anyone else.”
Spacey, 59, released a bizarre video on Monday, just as news reports revealed that he faces charges of indecent assault and battery over the alleged groping incident. The monologue features Spacey facing the camera and evoking his now-deceased character in “House of Cards,” Frank Underwood, as he appeared to address the allegations against him in real life.
“You wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts, would you? Did you?” Spacey says in the video, titled “Let Me Be Frank.”
Now, according to police, there is evidence sufficient to charge the actor.
The victim first reported the crime to Nantucket Police in October of 2016, before several other allegations against Spacey had publicly surfaced (those separate incidents are still under investigation as well, though no charges have been filed). The teen captured video of the assault on Snapchat and sent it to his girlfriend, according to the report. She later told police that she saw Spacey touching her boyfriend’s pants on the video.
At least seven other men have accused Spacey of sexual assault dating back to the 1980s. London police are investigating six of those alleged assaults occurred in England in the 1990s and early aughts.
Last year, Spacey said for the first time that he is gay in response to another accusation of sexual assault, which occurred in 1986 when the victim was 14 and Spacey was 26. Critics slammed the actor for coming out amid the series of allegations.
On Monday, the lawyer of Unruh’s son, Mitchell Garabedian, released a short statement calling his client courageous for coming forward.
“The complainant has shown a tremendous amount of courage in coming forward,” Garabedian wrote in an email obtained by HuffPost. “Let the facts be presented, the relevant law applied and a just and fair verdict rendered. Because of the pending criminal matter I have no further comment.”
Spacey is set to be arraigned on Jan. 7 in Nantucket District Court.