“Euphoria” producer Kevin Turen died suddenly over the weekend at age 44, Deadline reported Sunday.

“Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him,” his father, Edward Turen, said in a statement to the entertainment outlet.

Turen served as executive producer of “Euphoria,” the HBO high school saga of drugs, sex and heartbreak. He earned an Emmy nomination with others on the show for Outstanding Drama Series in 2022.

He previously received a Gotham Awards best feature nomination for the 2019 film “Waves.”

The cause of death has not been reported.

He is survived by his wife, actor Evelina Turen, and sons Jack and James.

Kevin Turen, third from the left, attends a 2018 screening of "Assassination Nation," which he co-produced, in Los Angeles. Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Showbiz media mogul Jay Penske said Hollywood “lost one of its brightest rising stars today.”

“Despite his many achievements ... Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends,” Penske said to The Hollywood Reporter, which he owns. “He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss.”

The native New Yorker, who studied film at Columbia, racked up dozens of producing credits, including “Wassup Rockers” (2005), “All Is Lost” (2013) and “The Birth of a Nation” (2016).