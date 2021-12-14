Human Remains Found In Search For Ex-NFL Player's Missing Girlfriend

Kevin Ware, shown as San Francisco 49ers tight end in 2004. Officials in Texas believe they may have found the remains of his missing girlfriend. Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

An eight-month search for the missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. may have ended with the discovery of human remains.

Taylor Pomaski, 29, was last seen on April 25 at a party in Spring, Texas, near Houston, and the case was transferred to the homicide division of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office a few weeks later, according to NBC News.

On Dec. 10, a body was excavated from a site that Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said had been previously identified during the investigation. The identity of the body has not been confirmed, but Gonzalez said it is believed to be related to the Pomaski case.

Ware, who played tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, has not been charged in Pomaski’s case, but the 41-year-old was arrested in early April on unrelated drug and weapon charges, according to Houston NBC affiliate KPRC-TV.

He was released on $23,000 bond on April 20 — five days before Pomaski vanished, according to People.com.