Caught On Camera: Fiery Blast Levels North Carolina KFC

North Carolina authorities are investigating a massive explosion Thursday that leveled a Kentucky Fried Chicken, leaving the fast-food restaurant in pieces, but no one was hurt.

The Eden Police Department told HuffPost it happened about 12:30 a.m. The restaurant had closed at 10 p.m., and no one was inside.

Dramatic footage obtained by NBC News captured the moment of the fiery blast, which sent debris raining down.

A photo of the building posted to the department’s Facebook page shows the building effectively demolished, its roof and walls sitting in a heap of rubble.

Police said Friday that an investigation into the cause of the blast is ongoing, but a gas leak is being checked as a potential factor. Witness interviews are also being gathered.

The department told HuffPost it hopes to have more information by next week.