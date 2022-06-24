Khaby Lame Becomes World's Most-Followed TikToker

Khaby Lame at the About You Awards Europe in May in Milan, Italy. Franziska Krug via Getty Images

Social media star Khaby Lame, known for his silent comedy videos, has become TikTok’s most-followed user.

Lame became the biggest user on the platform when he surpassed Charli D’Amelio’s 142.3 million followers on Wednesday, The Verge reported.

Advertisement

Lame, who lives in Italy and was born in Senegal, has gained TikTok fame for videos in which he simplifies complicated “life hacks.”

Lame now has a follower base of 142.7 million accounts, according to The Verge.

Advertisement

The social media star reportedly lost his job in March 2020 as a factory worker in Italy, according to a profile in The New York Times.

His consistency with posting videos on TikTok eventually found an audience, the newspaper reported, and his “wordless, expressive reaction clips” sparked an international following that goes beyond his early Italian-heavy clips.

“It’s my face and my expressions which make people laugh,” he told The New York Times in 2021.