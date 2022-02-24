Ukrainians Hide From Russian Airstrikes In Kharkiv Subway Station

Hundreds of Ukrainians sought shelter in a subway station in the city of Kharkiv on Thursday as Russia continues to attack its neighboring country.

Videos posted on social media showed people, including families with young children, flooding train platforms as well as dark subway cars parked in the station.

Kharkiv: Hundreds huddle on the train platform, dark subway cars and on the stairwells as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. The station also serves as bomb shelter.

CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward reported from the scene, describing a crowded and chaotic environment.

Ward spoke to a woman who identified herself as Sveta, who said she arrived at the station an hour ago after she heard there would be explosions. Sveta said she owns a car but still preferred to seek shelter inside the station.

“Yes, I have a car, but I don’t have the thought that I can be safe in Ukraine in any city,” she said.

Another woman told Ward that hearing the news this morning was “very scary.”

CNN's @clarissaward reports from a Kharkiv, Ukraine, subway station where citizens have fled amid explosions

In a Facebook post, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov urged citizens to keep calm and stay at home where possible, adding that all bomb shelters will remain open.

“The subway is the safest place,” said Terekhov, according to an NBC reporter. “All utilities are working. There are no civilian casualties in Kharkiv.”

"Russian tanks are standing near the ring road," said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Kharkiv is not the only Ukrainian city that is on alert. CNN reported that Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, has imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. local time.

U.S. President Joe Biden is due to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET to lay out the U.S. response to Russia’s aggression.

Hundreds of people, including many women and children are currently taking shelter inside a subway station in Kharkiv, #Ukraine as explosions are heard in the city.