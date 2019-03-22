Gold Star father Khizr Khan contrasted on Thursday the way in which President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) with the praise he has heaped on Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Khan, who is Muslim American, reminded CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Trump was both president and the commander-in-chief, and therefore “obligated to take care of his soldiers, to take care of the men and women that have served, that are serving.” He also “ought to have some compassion.”

Khan also suggested that someone in Trump’s circle should read McCain’s book Why Courage Matters: The Way To A Braver Life to the president.

Khan, who attracted Trump’s ire in 2016 after he delivered a moving speech that criticized the then-presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention, continued:

And that is what is disappointing that he has compassion, he has good words to say about Putin, our adversary, he has good words to say about Kim Jong Un yet he disrespects our hero, he disrespects Senator McCain and his family. What a moment of shame for us to have such a commander in chief.

Khan said that McCain, who died after a brain cancer diagnosis in August, was “in the history books” and that his family’s sacrifices would forever be remembered.