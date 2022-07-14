Khloé Kardashian Having Second Baby With Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a second child together via surrogate.

The “Good American” co-founder and the basketball player already co-parent a 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. The two split multiple times last year and are reportedly not back together.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a representative of Kardashian told People. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Kardashian and Thompson have had a tumultuous relationship since they were first linked in 2016, due to Thompson’s multiple cheating scandals.

The NBA player admitted in January that he had fathered a child with model Maralee Nichols while he was still in a relationship with Kardashian. That child was born in December. Thompson also shares a son, Prince, born in December 2016, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Kardashian has spoken about wanting another baby and revealed in a March 2021 episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” that her doctors had told her she would have a high-risk pregnancy if she chose to carry her own second child.