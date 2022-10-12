Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Had Surgery To Remove 'Rare' Tumor From Her Face

Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian is sharing a recent skin cancer scare, revealing that she underwent surgery to have a tumor removed from her face.

The “Kardashians” star gave fans a health update on Tuesday to address the “numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face.”

Kardashian said in a series of posts on Instagram that she first discovered a “small bump” on the side of her face months ago, which she initially dismissed as a pimple. But after multiple biopsies, dermatologists found a tumor, which she said “was incredibly rare for someone my age.”

“I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging,” she wrote alongside closeup photos of her right cheek. “A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face.”

Instagram

She went on to express her gratitude to Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher, who performed the surgery and took “incredible care of my face”

“All my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process,” she wrote. “So, here we are … you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look.”

The Good American founder posted multiple photos showing bandages of various shapes and sizes covering her right cheek.

Kardashian also shared that when she was 19, she had an operation to remove melanoma ― the most serious type of skin cancer ― and urged followers to “please take this seriously.”

“At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas,” Kardashian wrote. “Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things.”

As for why she chose to share her story, Kardashian said she hopes to “remind everyone” to do self-exams and to see a dermatologist for any irregular skin conditions.

