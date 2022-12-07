Khloé Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At People's Choice Awards

Khloé Kardashian endured a fashion malfunction at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday when her “outfit broke.”

The TV personality took to social media after the event to tell her followers about the wardrobe faux pas, which happened before she headed onstage to accept the awards for reality star and reality show of the year for “The Kardashians.”

Advertisement

“My outfit broke. ... The whole zipper popped open,” she said in a video shared to her Instagram story. “I am sewn into my outfit. I had to pee. So we had to cut the stitching out and sew me back in.”

Kardashian — who channeled sleekness in a backless suit — said the pesky wardrobe issue caused her to belatedly take the stage at the Santa Monica, California, event. The garment glitch wasn’t the only hassle of the evening, though.

“My hair — here, right here — it is a disaster,” the mother of two said in the video, moving the camera to show a clump of her hair. “But that’s OK. Champagne problems!”

At the ceremony, Kardashian and parent Kris Jenner stood out during an adorable mommy-and-me moment, sporting coordinated black outfits.

Advertisement

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California. Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Jenner — whose glamorous suit featured a ruffled shoulder detail — initially went onstage alone when the family’s reality show won. Kardashian soon joined her mother, quipping that her tresses had led to the delay.

“I’m so sorry I’m out of breath,” she told the crowd. “I was trying to fix my hair. Oh, my God, a girl’s got to fix her hair.” She also reached out to help Jenner adjust the tulle on her jacket.

Further dishing on Instagram about the gaffe, Kardashian told fans after the event that she “looked like a freak.”

“I don’t know what happened onstage. My hair was fucked up ... and then I was being called. My mom was onstage alone, so I had to run over there and save her,” Kardashian said.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the Good American founder didn’t let the fashion blunder stop her from celebrating the victory.

Gushing on her Instagram story about the achievement, she said, “I’m so fucking happy that I won People’s Choice for the fifth year in a row and that ‘Kardashians’ won as well!”

In October, the “Revenge Body” star had told her followers how excited she was to be considered for the honor.