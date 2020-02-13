Khloé Kardashian Calls Kim 'Beyond Generous' For Tristan Thompson Gesture

The Kardashian sisters clearly know how to play nice, even when it comes to cheating exes.

In a clip from the upcoming season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” fans see Khloé Kardashian telling sister Kim Kardashian that she was “beyond generous” for extending a dinner invite to Khloé’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

While on a FaceTime call, Kim tells Khloé that while in New York she got a call on her cell phone from Thompson, the father of Khloé’s daughter True, who noticed that she was at the Mercer Hotel.

“He was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m right next door ... what are you doing?’ I was like, ‘I’m going to go have dinner with my friends.’ So, I was like, ‘Do you want to come?’”

A shocked Khloé, while laughing, asks in response: “You invited him to dinner?”

Kim questions her decision to extend the olive branch to Thompson, who repeatedly cheated on Khloé throughout their relationship.

Khloé responds: “I think you gotta do what’s best for you. If you want him to have a drink at the end there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s beyond generous of you.”

Kim then says that while she doesn’t “think what Tristan did was obviously right,” he’s still “True’s dad.”

“Mom [Kris Jenner] cheated on dad [Robert Kardashian] and all of their friends forgave mom,” said Kim, before adding: “I think forgiveness is the best way.”

Khloé added that she thought what Kim did was “a nice thing,” but reiterated that “it’s beyond generous of you that you invited him.”

Thompson, who plays for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, was notably caught cheating with multiple women in videos that surfaced just days before Khloé gave birth to baby True in 2018. A little less than a year later, when the dust had seemingly settled and the pair was getting back on their feet in the relationship, Thompson was reportedly spotted cozying up to Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s childhood friend, at a private house party in Los Angeles over Valentine’s Day weekend.

The pair separated after that and have since been attempting to co-parent True. They’ve been seen together celebrating their daughter’s first birthday in 2019, and Khloé even publicly called Thompson a “good dad.”

Thompson also wished Khloé a happy 35th birthday last year with an emotional note: “You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out.” He added, “Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”

The new season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” returns spring 2020 on E!.